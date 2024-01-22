The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $302.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.