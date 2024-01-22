The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.39. 626,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,651. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

