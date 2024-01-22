The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.98

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $117.47, with a volume of 46336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

