The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $186.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $211.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.