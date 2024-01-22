The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $1,465,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,630,090. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 63,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

