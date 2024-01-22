The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $40.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

