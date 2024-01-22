The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,045 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.