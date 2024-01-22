The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $359.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $357.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

