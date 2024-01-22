The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,870,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

PNC traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 514,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

