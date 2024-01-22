Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.72. 2,172,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.