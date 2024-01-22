Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $485.72. 2,172,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
