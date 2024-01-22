Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Up 6.3%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 73,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 131,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In related news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.