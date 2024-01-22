TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.