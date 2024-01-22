Traders Buy High Volume of Allegro MicroSystems Call Options (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,150 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 124% compared to the average volume of 2,298 call options.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,140,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,900. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

