Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 24,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 15,300 call options.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 188.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Shares of PATH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,032,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

