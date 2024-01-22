Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

