Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 28.3 %

TCN opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.15.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential



Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

