Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

