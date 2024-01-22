Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

