Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

