TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

