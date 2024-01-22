TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.90.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
