Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)'s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 47,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 363,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

