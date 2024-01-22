Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $304.67 and a 52 week high of $430.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

