Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.79.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL
Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $304.67 and a 52 week high of $430.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.43.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyler Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.