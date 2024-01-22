Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $430.33 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $304.67 and a one year high of $430.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

