U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of USEG opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.65.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
