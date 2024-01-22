U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

