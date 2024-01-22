UBS Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $560.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.74.

NFLX stock opened at $482.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.28.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

