Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Udemy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 320,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock worth $2,140,112. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

