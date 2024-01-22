UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the quarter. UiPath makes up about 0.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

PATH traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. 8,398,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,172. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

