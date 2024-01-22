Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $65.59 million and $1.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18893418 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,929,216.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

