Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
NYSE UGP opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.
