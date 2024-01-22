uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $265.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

