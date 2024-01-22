Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86.75 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $86.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00015200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00169101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.26009017 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 917 active market(s) with $61,855,622.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

