Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.38

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 709185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.67 million. Unisys had a positive return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 969.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,455,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,319,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Unisys by 1,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,245,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Unisys by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,258,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 938,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 109.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 911,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

