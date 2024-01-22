United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-11.00 EPS.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,828,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,080. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

