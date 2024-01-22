United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.850–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 16,670,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,776. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

