United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.85)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.24). United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-11.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 15,778,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,901,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.