United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. United Airlines also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.85)-(0.35) EPS.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. 15,195,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,901,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

