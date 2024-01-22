United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.09. 989,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

