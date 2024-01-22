United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $585.94

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $585.94 and last traded at $578.08, with a volume of 119641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $572.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

