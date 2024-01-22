UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.0% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.46. 2,804,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.13.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

