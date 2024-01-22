Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Trading Up 6.1%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 1,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Unitil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTL

Unitil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $787.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Unitil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.