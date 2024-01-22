Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,152,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $160.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

