US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.30% of American Tower worth $228,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.51. The company had a trading volume of 999,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

