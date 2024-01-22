US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 8.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $434,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,101,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 403,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,574. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.