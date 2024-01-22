US Bancorp DE Has $4.17 Billion Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 1.39% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $4,174,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.