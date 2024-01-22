US Bancorp DE Purchases 882,747 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $214,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 230,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.63. 4,073,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.97. The company has a market cap of $303.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

