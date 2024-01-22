US Bancorp DE Sells 12,561 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $177,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.70. 1,176,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,067. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

