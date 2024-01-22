US Bancorp DE Sells 17,058 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $343,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

