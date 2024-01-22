Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

