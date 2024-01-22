Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE NEE traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.77. 6,561,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy
In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
