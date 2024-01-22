Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.9% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 536,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $554.21. The company had a trading volume of 937,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.